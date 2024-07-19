Volvo Cork Week – Harbour Race with well over one hundred boats

The Harbour Race has always been an iconic, special occasion for Volvo Cork Week.

On the third day of the regatta, well over one hundred boats, stretching half a mile along a single start line, raced in the world’s second largest natural harbour.

The overall winner under ECHO for The Harbour Race was Royal Cork’s Jones Family racing J/122 Jellybaby, which also won IRC Zero. Skipper Brian Jones has lost count of the number of times he has raced the celebrated Harbour Race.

“It must be at least 12 times. Get a clean start and then manage the tide,” commented Jones.

In the 1720 European Championship, Aodhan Fitzgerald’s Galway Bay team, racing After Midnight, won today’s Harbour Race. Howth YC’s The McBearla’s racing Rope Dock Atara still leads the 1720 European Championship.

Half Tonner 2 Farr (RSC & BSC) was the class winner of The Harbour Race and leads IRC Two by just one point from Half Tonner Swuzzlebubble (RCYC). Royal Cork’s Fiona Young with Albin Express North Star leads in IRC Three with a perfect four straight bullets.

In the Coastal Fleet racing under ECHO, National Yacht Club’s Johnny Treanor racing J/112 ValenTina scored another two race wins today to extend their lead in the class to three points.

In Non-Spinnaker One under ECHO Royal Cork boats hold the podium. Frank Caul racing Grand Soleil 37 Prince of Tides still leads the class, but by just one point from Dan Murphy’s X-99 Anteex. Ian Hickey’s Granada 38 Cavatina is in third and won today’s Harbour Race, much to the delight of his Royal Cork YC crew.

The RS 21 fleet is being dominated by Liam & Keith Willis from the Royal Lymington YC having won six of the seven races sailed. Kenny Rumball’s RS Ireland is second, just two points ahead of Nick Redding from Goring SC.

Full results available here . . .