Youth Sailing Worlds – Double Silver for GBR in 29er and iQFoil

Final day of the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.

Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran won silver in the Men/Mixed 29er Skiff, and Darcey Shaw won silver in the Female iQFoil Windsurfer event.

Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland sealed 29er victory in the final race. They trailed Morris and Gran by two points going into the last race, but finished second to snatch victory.

Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France won the final race to claim the bronze.

In the Female iQFoil Italy’s Carola Colasanto held to a narrower lead over Shaw in the final race to take the gold by nine points with Finland’s Sofia Hamalainen taking bronze.

2024 Youth Sailing World Championships – Final Podium places:

Men/Mixed 29er Skiff (29 entries)

1st POL Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik – – 60 pts

2nd GBR Finian Morris and Charlie Gran – – 68 pts

3rd FRA Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor – – 83 pts

Female Windsurfer (26 entries)

1st ITA Carola Colasanto – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Darcey Shaw – – 24 pts

3rd FIN Sofia Hamalainen – – 48 pts

Female 29er Skiff (24 entries)

1st POL Alicja Dampc and Alicja Tutkowska – – 57 pts

2nd FIN Una Heinilä and Silja-Sophie Laukkanen – – 84 pts

3rd USA Annie Sitzmann and Molly Bonham – – 92 pts

GBR: 8th Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks

Male Windsurfer (38 entries)

1st ITA Federico Pilloni – – 24 pts

2nd POL Igor Lewinski – – 70 pts

3rd USA Makani Andrews – – 77 pts

GBR: 16th William Ziegler

Male Kiteboard (14 entries)

1st BRA Lucas Pes Fonseca – – 22 pts

2nd SUI Gian Andrea Stragiotti – – 23 pts

3rd FRA Nell de JAHAM – – 39 pts

GBR: 12th Oli Evans

Female Kiteboard (6 entries)

1st ARG Maria Catalina Turienzo – – 15 pts

2nd CHN Meijing Xiao – – 30 pts

3rd TUR Derin Atakan – – 38 pts

GBR: 4th Emma Rennie

Male ILCA6 Dinghy (64 entries)

1st ITA Antonio Pascali – – 63 pts

2nd NED Hidde Schraffordt – – 75 pts

3rd THA Weka Bhanubandh – – 83 pts

GBR: 31st Hamish Collingridge

Female ILCA6 Dinghy (54 entries)

1st ITA Maria Vittoria Arseni – – 33 pts

2nd GRE Hermionie Ghicas – – 46 pts

3rd UKR Alina Shapovalova – – 76 pts

GBR: 17th Amélie Hacker

Male/Mixed 2 Person 420 Dinghy (24 entries)

1st ITA Lisa Vucetti and Vittorio Bonifacio – – 23 pts

2nd FRA Colin Postel and Théo Henry – – 38 pts

3rd ESP Miguel Padrón Ferrer and Luis Mesa Oliver – – 48 pts

GBR: 7th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner

Female 2 Person 420 Dinghy (19 entries)

1st GRE Danai Giannouli and Iakovina Kerkezou – – 14 pts

2nd ESP Nicola Sadler Keen and Sofía Cavaco Torres – – 47 pts

3rd TUR Zeynep Çaçur Zeynep Köy – – 49 pts

GBR: 12th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland

Mixed Multihull Nacra 15 (12 entries)

1st ITA Lorenzo Sirena and Alice Dessy – – 25 pts

2nd FRA Côme Vic Molinero and Fatima Tia – – 30 pts

3rd BEL Hannelien Borghijs and Sander Borghijs – – 44 pts

GBR: 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker

Full results available here . . .