Youth Sailing Worlds – Double Silver for GBR in 29er and iQFoil

Final day of the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships on Lake Garda.
Britain’s Finian Morris and Charlie Gran won silver in the Men/Mixed 29er Skiff, and Darcey Shaw won silver in the Female iQFoil Windsurfer event.
Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik of Poland sealed 29er victory in the final race. They trailed Morris and Gran by two points going into the last race, but finished second to snatch victory.
Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France won the final race to claim the bronze.
In the Female iQFoil Italy’s Carola Colasanto held to a narrower lead over Shaw in the final race to take the gold by nine points with Finland’s Sofia Hamalainen taking bronze.
2024 Youth Sailing World Championships – Final Podium places:
Men/Mixed 29er Skiff (29 entries)
1st POL Ewa Lewandowska and Krzysztof Królik – – 60 pts
2nd GBR Finian Morris and Charlie Gran – – 68 pts
3rd FRA Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor – – 83 pts
Female Windsurfer (26 entries)
1st ITA Carola Colasanto – – 15 pts
2nd GBR Darcey Shaw – – 24 pts
3rd FIN Sofia Hamalainen – – 48 pts
Female 29er Skiff (24 entries)
1st POL Alicja Dampc and Alicja Tutkowska – – 57 pts
2nd FIN Una Heinilä and Silja-Sophie Laukkanen – – 84 pts
3rd USA Annie Sitzmann and Molly Bonham – – 92 pts
GBR: 8th Annabelle Vines and Amelie Hiscocks
Male Windsurfer (38 entries)
1st ITA Federico Pilloni – – 24 pts
2nd POL Igor Lewinski – – 70 pts
3rd USA Makani Andrews – – 77 pts
GBR: 16th William Ziegler
Male Kiteboard (14 entries)
1st BRA Lucas Pes Fonseca – – 22 pts
2nd SUI Gian Andrea Stragiotti – – 23 pts
3rd FRA Nell de JAHAM – – 39 pts
GBR: 12th Oli Evans
Female Kiteboard (6 entries)
1st ARG Maria Catalina Turienzo – – 15 pts
2nd CHN Meijing Xiao – – 30 pts
3rd TUR Derin Atakan – – 38 pts
GBR: 4th Emma Rennie
Male ILCA6 Dinghy (64 entries)
1st ITA Antonio Pascali – – 63 pts
2nd NED Hidde Schraffordt – – 75 pts
3rd THA Weka Bhanubandh – – 83 pts
GBR: 31st Hamish Collingridge
Female ILCA6 Dinghy (54 entries)
1st ITA Maria Vittoria Arseni – – 33 pts
2nd GRE Hermionie Ghicas – – 46 pts
3rd UKR Alina Shapovalova – – 76 pts
GBR: 17th Amélie Hacker
Male/Mixed 2 Person 420 Dinghy (24 entries)
1st ITA Lisa Vucetti and Vittorio Bonifacio – – 23 pts
2nd FRA Colin Postel and Théo Henry – – 38 pts
3rd ESP Miguel Padrón Ferrer and Luis Mesa Oliver – – 48 pts
GBR: 7th Arwen Fflur and Matthew Rayner
Female 2 Person 420 Dinghy (19 entries)
1st GRE Danai Giannouli and Iakovina Kerkezou – – 14 pts
2nd ESP Nicola Sadler Keen and Sofía Cavaco Torres – – 47 pts
3rd TUR Zeynep Çaçur Zeynep Köy – – 49 pts
GBR: 12th Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland
Mixed Multihull Nacra 15 (12 entries)
1st ITA Lorenzo Sirena and Alice Dessy – – 25 pts
2nd FRA Côme Vic Molinero and Fatima Tia – – 30 pts
3rd BEL Hannelien Borghijs and Sander Borghijs – – 44 pts
GBR: 11th Eloise Smith and Ollie Laker