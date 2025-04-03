Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 4 – Medal fleets firming up with a day to go

Just one more day of qualification racing, to gain (or loose) a top ten place to compete in the Medal Series on Saturday.

At this stage of the event things are looking up for the British competitors – with eight in podium places – they now have to turn that promising outlook into medals.

Fourteen British entries have made top 10 positions (for now) they are:

470 mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (1) and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (9)

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge (2), Matilda Nicholls (5), Hannah SNELLGROVE (9)

ILCA7 – Micky Beckett (1) and Elliot Hanson (2)

49er – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (3)

49erFX – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (1)

Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3)

iQFoil Women – Emma Wilson (1)

Formula Kite Women – Lily Young (5) and Ellie Aldridge (6)

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge (10).

Day 4 leading results after discard (provisional):

470 Mixed after 8 races

Britain’s Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (2.3) move into a nine point lead ahead of Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT (1,6) of Germany tied on 29 pts with Italy’s Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO.

Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR (12,5) GBR are 9th.

ILCA 6 Women after 8 races

Tough day for Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (51,11) to slip ten points behind Hungary’s Maria ERDI (1,18). Aussies take third, Mara STRANSKY and fourth Zoe THOMSON.

Britain’s Matilda NICHOLLS (28,2) is 5th and Hannah SNELLGROVE (7,1) now 9th.

ILCA 7 Men after 8 races

Britain’s Micky BECKETT (3,10) maintains 11 point lead ahead of team-mate Elliot HANSON (7,2), with Lorenzo CHIAVARINI (13,14) third.

49er Men after 12 races

Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN of France (6,2,5) lead by 24 pts. Second Germany’s Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER (16,15,10) and third Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES (1,7,25).

49erFX Women after 12 races

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (7,3,9) keep three point lead ahead of Danes Johanne and Andrea SCHMIDT (19,5,1). Into third are Italy’s Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO.

NACRA 17 Mixed after 12 races

Italy’s Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI (5,2,2) keep lead, five points clear of China’s Huancheng ZHAO and Su SHA (2,4,1), Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (1,3,5) in third.

Britain’s Duncan GREGOR and Jasmine WILLIAMS are in 14th.

iQFoil Men after 16 races

Australia’s Grae MORRIS back in lead, second Nicolo RENNA of Italy and third Johan SØE of Denmark.

Britain’s Andy BROWN is 19th.

iQFoil Women after 16 races

After four more races, Emma WILSON GBR (2,2,1,1) has 22 point lead ahead of Zheng YAN of China. Third is now New Zealand’s Veerle TEN HAVE (1,1,4,6). Jennie ROBERTS GBR is 19th.

Formula Kite Women after 16 races

Chine retake top three. Leader is Wan LI (3,1,4,2) second Si WANG (2,4,5,3) and third Jingyue CHEN (1,15,2,1).

Britain’s Lily YOUNG (4,3,1,4) is fifth and Ellie ALDRIDGE (8,6,3,31) in 6th.

Formula Kite Men after 16 races

Maximilian MAEDER (1,1,2,1) SGP returns to the lead, Valentin BONTUS AUT now second, with Benoit GOMEZ of France third.

Britain’s Connor BAINBRIDGE in 10th and Sam DICKINSON 11th.

Full results available here . . .