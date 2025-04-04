Trofeo Princesa Sofía – GBR bank early Gold in ILCA7 and iQFoil Women

Thirteen British entries have made the Medal Race/Series positions for Saturday.

Micky Beckett will start his ILCA7 medal race in Gold position after finishing the qualification racing with a 32 point lead. And Emma Wilson is seeded in gold in the iQFoil Women.

Assuming they both avoid any upsets Saturday they should finish with Gold. Also leading their Medal race are Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris with an 18 point lead in the mixed 470. And to add to the possible medal rush, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey have a ten point lead in the 49erFX.

Daisy Collingridge is in silver position in the ILCA 6 just three points off leader Zoe Thomson of Australia.

GBR Medals are also possible in the 49er, the Nacra 17 and the men’s Formula Kite.

470 mixed – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (1) and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (4)

ILCA 6 – Daisy Collingridge (2), Matilda Nicholls (5)

ILCA7 – Micky Beckett (1 Gold) and Elliot Hanson (4)

49er – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (3)

49erFX – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (1)

Nacra 17 – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3)

iQFoil Women – Emma Wilson (1 Gold)

Formula Kite Women – Lily Young (4) and Ellie Aldridge (6)

Formula Kite Men – Connor Bainbridge (6).

The Dinghy Medal races comprise one race for the top 10 competitors in each of the 470, 49er, FX, ILCA6, ILCA7 and Nacra17.

The IQFOIL and FORMULA KITE Medal Series comprise of a Quarter Final, Semi Final and Grand Final for the top eight men/women competitors.



Day 5 leading results for Saturday’s Medal Race/Series (provisional):

470 Mixed after 10 races

Britain’s Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS (2,8) take an 18 pts lead into the Medal race. Second Italy’s Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO and third Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT of Germany.

Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR (12,5) GBR are fourth.

ILCA 6 Women after 10 races

Zoe THOMSON of Australia has a 3pts lead from Britain’s Daisy COLLINGRIDGE (12,22). Third is Chiara BENINI FLORIANI of Italy.

Britain’s Matilda NICHOLLS (28,2) is 5th.

ILCA 7 Men after 10 races

Britain’s Micky BECKETT (2,30) has a 32 point lead ahead of Ireland’s Finn LYNCH. Third is Lorenzo CHIAVARINI of Italy, with fourth Elliot HANSON GBR.

49er Men after 14 races

Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN of France lead by 21 pts. Second is Germany’s Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER and third Dominik BUKSAK and Adam GLOGOWSKI of Poland.

Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES are seventh.

49erFX Women after 14 races

Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY (7,3,9) have a ten point lead ahead of Ddenmark’s Johanne and Andrea SCHMIDT . Third are Mathilde LOVADINA and Lou BERTHOMIEU of France.

NACRA 17 Mixed after 14 races

Italy’s Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI lead, four points clear of China’s Huancheng ZHAO and Su SHA, Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET in third, eight points off gold.

Britain’s Duncan GREGOR and Jasmine WILLIAMS finished 17th.

Formula Kite Women after 20 races

China’s Wan LI leads, second Si WANG and third Lysa CAVAL of France. Britain’s Lily YOUNG is 4th and Ellie ALDRIDGE 6th, both in the Medal Series.

Formula Kite Men after 20 races

Maximilian MAEDER SGP leads with 22pts. Valentin BONTUS AUT second, and Riccardo PIANOSI of Italy third.

Britain’s Connor BAINBRIDGE in 6th and qualifies for the Medal Series.

iQFoil Men after 20 races

Australia’s Grae MORRIS has a two point lead, second Nicolo RENNA of Italy and third Joshua ARMIT of New Zealand.

Britain’s Andy BROWN finished 14th.

iQFoil Women after 19 races (Provisional)

Emma WILSON GBR has 42 point lead ahead of Zheng YAN of China. Third is now New Zealand’s Veerle TEN HAVE. Jennie ROBERTS GBR finished 19th.

Full results available here . . .