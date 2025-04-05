Trofeo Princesa Sofía – 9 medal haul – 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze for GBR

British competitors won a total of 9 medals – 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze – at the 54th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Fergus Hotels.

The British medal haul included Gold in the Nacra 17, 470 Mixed, 49erFX Women, ILCA7 and iQFoil events. Silver in the ILCA7 and Formula Kite Women. And Bronze in the ILCA6 Women and Formula Kite Women.

An amazing result turnaround that follows on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games which was the worst Games sailing team result since 1996 . . . the British sailing team winning a total of just two medals – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze.

Other Mallorca Gold went to Australia in the women’s ILCA6 and the men’s iQFoil, to China in the women’s Formula Kite, France in the men’s 49er, and Singapore in the men’s Kite.

Micky Beckett, GBR’s Paris 2024 representative, recorded a fourth successive overall win in the Men’s ILCA7 singlehander.

Britain’s Emma Wilson, winner of the Women’s iQFOiL windsurfing, was crowned outright champion of 54 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels.

She received the trophy after her results across the regatta produced the highest score in the formula that is used to compare the relative performances of the gold medal winners across all 10 racing categories.

Wilson’s triumph is the finishing touch to one of the best performances by the British team in the history of the prestigious regatta in Mallorca, with a total of nine medals in this edition, five of them gold.

From Mallorca, the Olympic fleet heads now to Hyeres (France) for the second event of the Sailing Grand Slam 2025, the Semaine Olympique Française (19 to 26 April.)