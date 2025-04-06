BVI Spring Regatta – Wild day on the water for Mount Gay Rum Race

Gusts to 30 knots blasting through the three courses running eleven divisions made for lively racing on Mount Gay Rum Race Day.

With two days of competition earlier in the week behind them, leaders are already emerging across most classes.

The Reichel Pugh 37 Warthog, owned and skippered by Jim Vos (ANT), unsurprisingly took two race wins in CSA 1, while Jax (USA), the stunning Brooklin Boat Yard custom 43’er – a new boat and somewhat of an unknown – giving Warthog a sure run and taking two second places.

Two race wins went to Layla (GBR), the Gunboat 72, racing in Performance Multihull, with Spike (BVI), the brand new Rapido 40 back on the water and taking a second in the first race after incurring serious rudder damage earlier in the week.

Skipper Alice Martin (USA) and her talented young crew sailing in Bareboat 1 on Painkiller/Sea-Battical, a Sunsail 46, also took two race wins on day 1.

Racing in Cruising Multihull, the Leopard 50 owned and skippered by Georges Coutu (DOM) and a Spring Regatta regular, take two wins.

Other leaders after day 1 include: the J105 Umakua (PUR) in CSA 2 / Julio Reguero; in Sport Multihull, the Corsair F27 Ting-A-Ling (BVI) / Graham Harney; in Bareboat 2, Mi Piba, Sunsail 42 / Charlie Gerrard (USA), in Jib & Main, the Beneteau First 40 Libertas / Walter Keenan (USA).

In Performance Cruising A, the Modified Cal 40 Huey Too / Bernie Evan-Wong (ANT); in Performance Cruising B, the IC24 Bravissimo / Mike Feierabend (USVI); and in VX One, Flying Jenny / Sandy Askew (USA).

Results available here . . .