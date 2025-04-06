Emma Wilson crowned outright champion of 54 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca

Britain’s Emma Wilson, winner of the Women’s iQFOiL windsurfing, was crowned outright champion of 54 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels.

She received the trophy after her results across the regatta produced the highest score in the formula that is used to compare the relative performances of the gold medal winners across all 10 racing categories.

Wilson’s triumph is the finishing touch to one of the best performances by the British team in the history of the prestigious regatta in Mallorca, with a total of nine medals in this edition, five of them gold.

The colossal medal haul put Great Britain firmly at the top of the medal table, with Australia’s two golds putting them in second ahead of China with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

It’s thought the results are the best ever by any nation in the 54-year history of the regatta.

Mark Robinson, RYA Performance Director, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team’s performances this week. To finish the regatta with nine medals including five golds is a real statement of intent as we look towards LA 2028.”

“It’s no secret that we didn’t reach our full potential in Marseille last summer, but if this week is anything to go by the future is bright for the British Sailing Team.”

Perhaps the weather conditions had something to do with the sudden change of fortunes.

The Paris Olympics suffered from light wind conditions, never favourite conditions for the British Sailing Team, and Robinson has admitted that they had failed to concentrate on that area.

Apparently putting more faith in their weather records that indicated conditions in Marseille would be more aligned to the British preference for stronger conditions . . . That weakness is now being dealt with by the coaching team as they rebuild for LA 2028.

The British Sailing Team will now turn its attention to the Semaine Olymique Francaise in Hyeres, France, the second round of the newly formed Sailing Grand Slam, later this month.