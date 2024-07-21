Langley’s Gladiator takes first British flagged Rolex TP52 World Title win

Tony Langley’s Gladiator became the first British flagged team to lift the Rolex TP52 World Championship title.

Gladiator emerged from a testing three race finale off Newport, Rhode Island with a six points margin over the 2021 world champions Sled and eight on the 2023 champions Platoon Aviation.

The Gladiator team – Guillermo Parada steering, Bruno Zirilli navigator and Langley/Chris Hosking calling tactics – laid the foundations for their first outright regatta success and first world title together with three back-to-back race wins early in the ten race championship.



They went into the last race Saturday with a seven points lead over Sled of host New York Yacht Club.

Chasing their rivals across the finish line after a long, tough week on a challenging race course was enough to secure Gladiator the title.

Takashi Okura’s Sled take second place, Mr Okura finishing best owner driver.

After three 2024 Super Series events Gladiator leads from Quantum Racing USA with Sled USA in third.

Rolex TP52 2024 World Championship – Final after 10 races