49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior Worlds – 2024 Titles for Italy, Malta and Belgium

Final day of the 2024 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships in Vilagarcía de Arousa, Galicia, Spain.

Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio (ITA) finished the final day with a 3, 2, 1, to claim the 49erFX Junior World title.

They finished seven points clear of Katharina Schwachhofer and Elena Stoltze (GER), with Gabriela Czapska and Hanna Rajchert (POL) having a strong final day to secure bronze.

Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson were not able to maintain their earlier scoreline and finished in sixth .



Richard Schulteis and Yoenn Bertin (MLT) secured the 2024 49er Junior World Championship in a tough test on the final day.

Francesco Karyrouz with Hamish McLaren (NZL) took second and Simon Heindl with Conrad Jakobs (GER) were third, each sailed spectacularly in the gold series to tighten the points race by race.

Duncan Gregor and Freddie Lonsdale were best of the British entries, finishing 22nd.

Overall Nacra 17 leaders, Kwinten and Lieselotte Borghijs (BEL) had a solid if unspectacular day to clinch the Junior Worlds.

Arthur de Johnghe and Janne Ravelingien (BEL) attacked the final day of the Nacra 17 with a 1, 1, 2 to catapult themselves into the Silver medal position, with Thomas Proust and Eloise Clabon (FRA) tied on points to take bronze.

Britain’s Theo and Jasmine Williams finished 12th.