British Sailing Team at Paris 2024 – The events, the selections and the medal prospects

The Paris 2024 Olympic sailing competition will open with the 49er, FX and iQFoil events on Sunday 28 July.

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the Team GB Sailing squad won 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze . . . their most successful Games since 2008 in Beijing.

Britain have won at least two sailing gold medals in each of the last six Games, but this year that target is looking particularly difficult.

Below I have listed the British competitors and my prediction for their best medal haul.

This is a major-change Games. In a double-whammy the GBR banker, the Finn, is out and the number of board events has doubled to four . . . Britain have never won gold in an Olympic board event despite eight attempts.

Also the Nacra and ILCA 7, where we have strong entries are facing particularly strong competition, it is time for the boarders to come good and take-up the slack.

The Paris Olympic target set by UK Sport for Team GB sailing is 3 to 5 medals of any colour, so who looks likely to help fullfill that target?

The IOC has overseen a considerable change to the sailing format for Paris 2024.

These changes effect not only the type of equipment (dinghy/board) used and the equalisation of the gender split, but also in the method of deciding the final podium places for the four new board events.

This now comprises of a qualification stage and then a knock-out stage. The six dinghy classes retain the ‘traditional’ qualification stage and then a ten competitor medal race format.

Together the changes introduce an unknown element to the potential medal prospects for the established sailing nations at Paris 2024.

Amid all this change I am going for six medals, comprising of a possible best case haul of 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze.

Winning six medals would equal the outstanding performance of Beijing 2008 when the British team won 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

The two gold medals predicted – Nacra and Laser – look to be the hardest to win, but feature GB team members at the top of their game and due to fullfill their promise on the ultimate stage.

The foil-board events could provide the most exciting jeopardy medal race series, with British competitors poised to snatch any medal opportunities – depending on weather conditions these could be the events not to miss!

But one thing for sure, they will all be sailing their socks-off . . . to be continued.

2024 Team GB Sailing squad

Nacra 17 Mixed: John Gimson and Anna Burnet

World Rank 2 . . . Won silver at the 2020 Games

Sailweb prediction – Gold

ILCA7/Laser Men: Michael (Micky) Becket

World Rank 2 . . . First time at Olympics.

Sailweb prediction – Gold

Formula Kite Women: Eleanor Aldridge

World rank 3 . . . First time at Olympics

Sailweb prediction – Bronze

49erFX Skiff Women: Freya Black and Saskia Tidey

World Rank 4 . . . First time together at Olympics, Tidey IRL 2016, GBR 2020

Sailweb prediction – Bronze

IQ Foil Women: Emma Wilson

World Rank 6 . . . Won RSX bronze at the 2020 Games

Sailweb prediction – Silver

IQ Foil Men: Sam Sills

World Rank 17 . . . First time at Olympics

Sailweb prediction – Top six

49er Skiff Men: James Peters and Fynn Sterritt

World Rank 28 . . . First time at Olympics.

Sailweb prediction – Bronze

470 Dinghy Mixed: Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb

World Rank 9 . . . First time at Olympics for Heathcote, Grubb was 5th Rio & Tokyo.

Sailweb prediction – Top six

Formula Kite Men: Conner Bainbridge

World Rank 25 . . . First time at Olympics

Sailweb prediction – Top ten

ILCA6/Radial Women: Hannah Snellgrove

World Rank 34 . . . First time at Olympics

Sailweb prediction – Top ten

