British Sailing Team get their kit on for Paris 2024

The British Sailing Team were the first athletes named for Team GB and the first athletes to attend Kitting Out at the NEC Birmingham.

Team GB kitting out is a rite of passage – and the perfect moment to connect with all the amazing athletes who’ve gone before, and switch onto the challenge that lies ahead at Paris 2024.



The Opening Ceremony attire features specially tailored pieces for all athletes representing Team GB, including a bomber style jacket featuring the specially designed four-nation floral design embroidered on the back.

The bomber jacket is paired with a knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with geometric motif in classic red and blue, and oxford trousers with a Union Flag tape waistband.

The outfit includes a styling belt, supple suede loafers, and patterned socks.

The Closing Ceremony athlete uniform features a floral shirt with the four-nation floral motif printed throughout, styled with oxford shorts, a styling belt, suede loafers, and Closing Ceremony liner socks.

And everything between . . . not including the sailing

Not forgetting the hat

