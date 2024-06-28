RS800 European Championship – Victory for Morris and Fillmore with room to spare

The overall result was a win for Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore with two races to spare.

They were closely tracked throughout by Monique Vennis Ozanne and Hugh Shone who took second, with Ben Palmer and Bruna De Queiroz completing the podium.

This was a new venue for the RS fleet on the Brittany coast, hosted by the amazing Gilles Peeters and Société Nautique de Larmor-Plage from 21 to 24 June.

Larmor Plage is a beautiful seaside Brittany town, with gorgeous beaches for families. The club outdid itself in welcoming the sailors often providing free coffee, cake and cider.

Situated in the heart of the Offshore sailing world, there also were many very pretty racing machines to ogle at as they left the harbour a few metres from the boat park or decided to foil through the race course with their bows in the air.

Conditions ranged from 20 to 25 knots and short steep waves, ideal pitch poling conditions for the RS800 and providing an epic two race opening day in very tough conditions.

Unfortunately, a day one capsize left Scottish competitor’s David Kelly and Billy Russel with an injured Billy and end of their event.

Day 2 was less extreme but for many of the smaller crews, especially those with crew sheeting, it was a very big day indeed with four races completed.

Day three, which became the final day, produced some lighter wind and racing was tighter in the fleet. Morris and Filmore were still a step above the rest with Tom and Guy winning the first two races, and thereby the European Title with two races to spare.

The class expressed their thanks to Gilles Peeters and his wonderful team at Société Nautique de Larmor-Plage for fabulous racing, great hospitality, and an awesome European Championship.

2024 RS800 European Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (11 entries)

1st GBR 1248 MORRIS Tom and FILMORE Guy – HAYLING ISLAND SC – – 08.00 pts

2nd GBR 987 VENNIS OZANNE Monique and SHONE Hugh – HILL HEAD SC – – 15.00 pts

3rd GBR 1215 PALMER Ben and DE QUEIROZ Bruna – HAYLING ISLAND SC – – 30.00 pts

4th GBR 1204 ORTON Martin and BROOKS Ian – CHICHESTER YC – – 32.00 pts

5th GBR 1234 ORMOND Bryan and ORMOND Anna – QUEEN MARY SC – – 34.00 pts

6th FRA 1158 RENAUD Pierre and COMACLE Mathilde – CN ARRADON – – 50.00 pts

7th FRA 1237 JOHNSON Mark and GUILBAUD Xavier – CN ARRADON – – 54.00 pts

8th FRA 1162 LE BAS Frederic and BOUCHARD Clement – Y C CARNAC – – 56.00 pts

9th FRA 867 VENET Brune and ADOUX Francois – CN ARRADON – – 70.00 pts

10th FRA 1228 EMANUEL Alexandre and GALLEY Laure – C N DES PORTES EN RE – – 74.00 pts