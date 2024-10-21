Sailing Chandlery RS200 EaSEA Tour 2024 – End of Season Report

2024 Sailing Chandlery RS200 EaSEA Champions are Paris Thomas and Marta Uncio of Queen Mary SC.

Paris and Marta had an incredible start to the season which left them too hard to catch.

Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew were second, with Andrew Wishart and Nina following up in third.

The second year of the East and South East Area Tour was another great success, a full year of racing with close competition and a great turnout of boats.

All in all, eight events were hosted by fantastic clubs throughout the East and South East culminating at the Inland Championships.

All in all 134 boats competed throughout the season, up from 102 last year!

2024 Sailing Chandlery RS200 EaSEA Tour – Final Leaders (134 entries)

1st Paris THOMAS and Marta UNICIO RIBEIA – – QMSC – – 13 pts

2nd Matt VENABLES and Bethan METTHEW – – Sutton – – 27 pts

3rd Andrew WISHART and Nina – – QMSC – – 32 pts

4th Charie WHITAKER and Luck GATES – – QMSC – – 32 pts

5th Mark OAKEY and Jessica OAKEY – – CBYC – – 37 pts

6th Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen – – HISC – – 142 pts

7th Will Taylor and Faye Caswell – – LTSC/YDSC – – 143 pts

8th Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton – – Warsash SC – – 160 pts

9th James HOBSON and Amy Hinsliff-Smith – – Unknown – – 192 pts

10th Dan VENNABLES and K LAW – – Sutton SC – – 275 pts

11th Joe JONES and Clara Jones – – BSC – – 277 pts

12th Ben Harden and Lucy Ellery – – Burnham SC – – 278 pts

13th Owen Bowerman and Annabelle Orme – – HISC – – 279 pts

14th Joseph Warwicker and Mike Warwicker – – Unknown – – 284 pts

15th Chris Thomas and Alexandra Ling – – Weir Wood SC – – 286 pts

16th Emily Davis and Flynn Davies – – Draycote SC – – 292 pts

17th James Morson and Fiona Harrington – – Sussex YC – – 292 pts

18th Mark Thomas and Alex Ling – – HISC – – 293 pts

19th Victoria HINKOVSKA and Nikolas WOLFE – – QMSC – – 293 pts

20th Cameron Harris and Max Stennet Howard – – Unknown – – 295 pts

Full results available here . . .