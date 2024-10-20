2024 Finn Open European Championship opened in Cannes over the weekend

The 2024 Finn Open European Championship was opened in sunny Cannes Sunday evening with more than 150 boats completing registration and equipment inspection.

This makes it the largest Finn European Championship of all time and heralds the start of what looks like a challenging week on the waters off Cannes.

A warm-up regatta over the weekend was thwarted by lack of wind on Sunday meaning that Saturday’s results stood.

World No. 1 Laurent Hay, from France, took the win from Valerian Lebrun and Finland’s Kristian Sjöberg.

Racing is scheduled to start at 12.00 on Monday 21 Oct and continues through until Friday.

Leading Results from warm up regatta:

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ 3 pts

2nd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN 4 pts

3rd FIN 201 Kristian SJOBERG 10 pts

4th BEL 18 Sigurd VERGAUWE 12 pts

5th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER 14 pts

6th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY 15 pts

7th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD 17 pts

8th GER 164 Claus WIMMER 23 pts

9th FIN 50 Freddy MARKELIN 25 pts

10th ITA 11 Paolo CISBANI 25 pts