Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy – Winners Manon Pianazza (FRA) and Kamil Manowiecki (POL)

Races were abandoned and hopes of challenging the leaders were dashed when Wingfoil Racing World Cup Italy racing was cancelled after only one semifinal race on Sunday.

That result gave overall event leaders Manon Pianazza (FRA) the women’s event win and Kamil Manowiecki (POL) the men’s victory.

Sunday, any rider hopes of victory over Manowiecki and Pianazza were crushed when the breeze faded. Only one wild women’s Semifinals Race, won by Marta Monge (ITA) was sailed before riders were sent to shore.

Manowiecki’s precision and mastery of the light conditions gave him the championship and Pianazza, riding borrowed equipment, showed another level over tour leader Nia Suardiaz (ESP) and the chasing pack.

Second place was enough for Mathis Ghio (FRA) to keep a firm grip on the world title heading into the Jeri WingFoil Racing World Cup in Brazil.

While Maddalena Spanu (ITA) showed that she “has arrived,” and has room above her head for a future win after her second place here in Cagliari.

World Cup Italy – Men Final Leaders

1. Kamil Manowiecki POL

2. Mathis Ghio FRA

3. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

4. Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA

5. Julien Rattotti FRA

6. Nicolo Spanu ITA

7. Mateo Dussarps FRA

8. Luca Franchi ITA

9. Oscar Leclair FRA

10. Bastien Escofet FRA

World Cup Italy – Women Final Leaders

1. Manon Pianazza FRA

2. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

3. Nia Suardiaz ESP

4. Karolina Kluszcynska POL

5. Charlotte Baruzzi ITA

6. Marta Monge ITA

7. Emilia Kosti GRE

8. Iset Segura ESP

9. Orane Ceris FRA

10. Lucia Belbbeoch FRA