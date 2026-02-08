Wingfoil World Cup Hong Kong – New Medal Series format to decide winners

Medal Series places were decided on day 4 of the Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Hong Kong.

Sunday’s medal series will crown the men’s and women’s champions, with a revised race format awaiting the nine qualifiers from each fleet.

France’s Thomas Proust was the clear standout. The 19-year-old, the youngest member of the French team, delivered a breakthrough performance by claiming his first-ever World Cup race win, and then backing it up emphatically . . . Proust closed the day with five victories.

Proust is joined by Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA in the Men’s grand final, each with one win.

In the women’s fleet, China’s Yana Li continued her impressive transition from youth to senior competition. The 16-year-old Youth World Champion collected six top-three finishes,

Yana Li takes a grand final place together with Vana Picot FRA, both with one win.

2026 Wingfoil Racing World Cup Hong Kong

Sunday’s Medal Series will be the first time Wingfoil Racing adopts a new format.

What remains the same: the top nine qualifiers go through to the medal series and the tenth spot is decided by a long distance race for the Golden ticket.

The top two riders in qualifying go straight through to the grand final. The Grand Final is won by the first rider to take two wins.

What’s changed: the top two riders who qualify straight to the grand final each starts with a bullet, meaning they only need a single win to take the title.

The riders who qualified through the medal series start with no bullets so need to win two races to take the title.

The change means the maximum number of races needed to decide the grand final is now just three (reduced from 6 in the past).

The repechage race has been scrapped from the medal series, meaning 5 riders will now compete directly in the quarter-final and semi-final.