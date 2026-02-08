OK Dinghy Thailand Open Nationals – Final

Nick Craig GBR was the winner of the OK Dinghy Thailand National Championships hosted at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club.

Craig finished with 18 pts, second was Morten Jakobsen and third Chris Caldecote. Craig now heads to Brisbane, Australia for the 2026 Finn Gold Cup (12-19 Feb).

As well as providing a warm-up for the Finn event, the Thailand OK event will have been useful as a precursor for the OK Dinghy Worlds, which are being hosted by the The Royal Varuna Yacht Club in February 2027.

Note that the 2026 OK Worlds are at Skovshoved, Denmark from 5-12 June and have 80 entries to date. The entry form is on Manage2Sail here.

OK Dinghy Open Nationals – Final after 11 races (13 entries)

1st GBR NICK CRAIG 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 -8 4 3 2 – – 18 pts

2nd THA MORTEN JAKOBSEN 1 -3 2 1 2 3 3 3 2 2 1 – – 20 pts

3rd THA CHRIS CALDECOAT 3 2 4 4 3 4 13 2 5 6 4 – – 37 pts

4th FRA LUCAS COLLIN 13 13 13 3 5 2 2 1 1 1 3 – – 44 pts

5th THA NEIL SEMPLE 6 6 3 5 6 8 13 4 3 4 5 – – 50 pts

6th AUS ANTHONY GALANTE 4 4 5 7 7 6 6 7 -9 5 9 – – 60 pts