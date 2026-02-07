Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games – Brits lead both fleets on Day 1

At the end of Day 1 of the Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games, World Champion Emma Wilson (GBR) leads the Women’s fleet after a commanding performance that included two race wins.

Wilson is tied on points with Tamar Steinberg (ISR), also scoring two victories to sit second overall. Sharon Kantor (ISR) is currently third, finishing the day with one race win.

Great Britain’s Finn Hawkins leads the Men’s standings with 7 pts thanks to one race win and two third-place finishes. Second is Federico Pilloni (ITA) on 9 pts including two race wins, with Andy Brown (GBR), the 2025 World Champion, currently third overall with one race victory.

Day 1 of the Lanzarote International iQFOiL Games delivered challenging yet high-quality racing conditions, with a west north-west breeze blowing between 8 and 12 knots, with a 1.5-metre swell, minimal chop and a clean water state.

Organized by Marina Rubicón, with a strong turnout of 101 competitors, comprising 61 Men and 40 Women representing almost 30 nations. The event concludes Wednesday.

iQFOiL Games Men – Leaders after 4 races (61 entries)

1st GBR Finn HAWKINS – – 1 3 -19 3 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA Federico Alan PILLONI – – -21 7 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Andy BROWN – – 3 7 -17 1 – – 11 pts

4th FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 3 -9 1 7 – – 11 pts

5th FRA Nicolas GOYARD – – -19 1 11 1 – – 13 pts

6th FRA Yun POULIQUEN – – 7 -11 3 3 – – 13 pts

iQFOiL Games Women – Leaders after 4 races (40 entries)

1st GBR Emma WILSON – – 5 16 3 1 1 -11 – – 5 pts

2nd ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 5 48 1 1 3 43 – – 5 pts

3rd ISR Sharon KANTOR – – 9 14 1 -5 5 3 – – 9 pts

4th GRE Danae PONTIFEX – – 17 28 5 7 -11 5 – – 17 pts

5th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA – – 19 62 11 BFD 7 1 – – 19 pts

6th GBR Islay WATSON – – 19 62 3 -43 9 7 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .