OK Dinghy Thailand Open Nationals – Day 1

The Royal Varuna YC is hosting the OK Dinghy Thailand Open Masters and Open National Championships.

They also form a handy left-field pre-event for anyone thinking of competing in the 2026 Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane, Australia (12-19 Feb).

The timing might be a bit tight but Nick Craig is giving it a go, and leads the Thailand Nationals after day 1.

He had earlier finished second behind Morten Jakobsen in the Thai OK Masters.

On day 1 of the OK Nationals Craig took two wins from the first three races, with Jakobsen taking the other win with a second and third to place second overall. The event runs to Sunday.

