RYA Youth National Championships 2026 – Entry Open

The 2026 RYA Youth National Championships will take place at Hayling Island SC from 03-10 April.

The event offers a chance for the country’s most promising young racers to compete in a week of fun and competitive action.

The Youth Nationals are contested in British Youth Sailing’s Recognised Classes, including the ILCA 6 and 7, 420, 29er, Nacra 15 and iQFoil Youth classes.

The results are used to select the British Youth Sailing Team, who will represent Great Britain at international regattas including the Youth World Championships as well as the domestic youth squad for the year ahead.

The event will run in two blocks:

Block A: 03-06 April – Nacra 15, iQFoil, 29er

Block B: 07-10 April – ILCA 6 and 7, 420s

Closing date for entries is the 30 March 2026 and maximum entry quotas apply.

