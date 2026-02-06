Wingfoil World Cup makes history with season opener in Hong Kong

A windless second day followed the launch of the 2026 Wingfoil Racing World Cup season in Hong Kong.

China hosted a World Cup series event for the very first time, with 53 competitors – men 41 competitors from 10 countries, women 13 from 7 nations – on the waters off Stanley Main Beach on the south-east coast of Hong Kong .

Every event contributes to the overall standings, and after the off-season pause, momentum is already a key theme.

Conditions on day one saw a brisk breeze of around 13 knots outside the bay, and four races completed for both fleets. A windless day followed on day 2.

In the men’s competition, Poland’s Kamil Manowiecki leads with 3 pts, second is Alessandro Jose Tomasi ITA with 3.5 pts and third Julien Rattotti on 4.5 pts. Fourth is Francesco Cappuzzo ITA on 5 pts . . . All were race winners.

In the women’s competition the leader with 3 pts is 16-year-old Vaïna Picot FRA, who won three of her four races despite still recovering from a bad bout of shingles.

Second is Defending World Cup holder Maddalena Spanu ITA with 6 pts, who took three top-three finishes on day one, including a race win. Third is Iset Segura with 8 pts.