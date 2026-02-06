Lanzarote International Regatta 2026 – ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 49er Overall

The sixth edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta for the ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 49er finished on Thursday.

Over four days the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 fleets completed a total of 12 races, while the 49er class completed 16 races.

Winner of the ILCA 6 was Maxime Jonker NED, winner of the ILCA 7 Filip Juristic FRA and of the 49er Erwan Fischer and Clément Péquin FRA.

Next up the Lanzarote iQFOiL Games 2026 officially kick off the Olympic cycle toward Los Angeles 2028 with new rules:

ILCA 6 – Final Leaders after Medal races (16 entries)

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 26 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 34 pts

3rd ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ PEÑA – – 44 pts

ILCA 7 – Final Leaders after Medal races (31 entries)

1st CRO Filip JURISIC – – 61 pts

2nd GER Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 70 pts

3rd HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 72 pts

GBR

25th GBR James PERCIVAL-COOKE

49er- Final Leaders after 16 races (22 entries)

1st FRA Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 99 pts

2nd FRA Lucas RUAL / Emile AMOROS – – 111 pts

3rd GER Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER – – 116 pts

Full results available here . . .