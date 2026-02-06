Lanzarote International Regatta 2026 – ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 49er Overall

The sixth edition of the Lanzarote International Regatta for the ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 49er finished on Thursday.
Over four days the ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 fleets completed a total of 12 races, while the 49er class completed 16 races.
Winner of the ILCA 6 was Maxime Jonker NED, winner of the ILCA 7 Filip Juristic FRA and of the 49er Erwan Fischer and Clément Péquin FRA.
Next up the Lanzarote iQFOiL Games 2026 officially kick off the Olympic cycle toward Los Angeles 2028 with new rules:
ILCA 6 – Final Leaders after Medal races (16 entries)
1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 26 pts
2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 34 pts
3rd ESP Isabel HERNANDEZ PEÑA – – 44 pts
ILCA 7 – Final Leaders after Medal races (31 entries)
1st CRO Filip JURISIC – – 61 pts
2nd GER Nik Aaron WILLIM – – 70 pts
3rd HUN Jonatan VADNAI – – 72 pts
25th GBR James PERCIVAL-COOKE
49er- Final Leaders after 16 races (22 entries)
1st FRA Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 99 pts
2nd FRA Lucas RUAL / Emile AMOROS – – 111 pts
3rd GER Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER – – 116 pts