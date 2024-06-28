Teasing Machine wins SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race

Wicklow Sailing Club confirmed French entry Teasing Machine skippered by Eric de Turckheim as overall winner of the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race.

As the race is decided on IRC corrected time, none of the boats either still at sea or recently completed can beat the time set by the 52 footer since the race started last Saturday off Wicklow on Ireland’s East coast.

The award was presented Thursday evening (27 June) to the owner-skipper by Race Organiser Kyran O’Grady.

Teasing Machine had finished well ahead two days earlier.

2024 SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race – IRC Overall Leaders (41 entries)



1st FRA8668 TEASING MACHINE ERIC DE TURCKHEIM

2nd FRA4600 SEARCHER PETE SMYTH

3rd IRL1397 DESERT STAR IRISH OFFSHORE SAILING RÓNÁN O SIOCHRU

4th GBR6613R TOUCAN DANIEL SMITH

5th IRL1543 INDIAN SIMON KNOWLES

6th IRL1990 IMP GEORGE RADLEY

7th IRL10800 ROCKABILL VI CONOR O’HIGGINS

8th IRL2129 NIEULARGO DENIS MURPHY

9th GBR8657L BELLINO ROB CRAIGIE, DEB FISH

10th IRL638 STATE O’CHASSIS MICHAEL MURPHY & KEVIN BUCKLEY

For more information and the race tracker please visit roundireland.ie