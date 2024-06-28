Olympic classes compete at Keil Week ahead of Paris Games

Five Olympic classes completed Kiel Week, last of the World Cup Series events before the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As always Kiel attracted big fleets accross a wide range of Olympic and International classes, some preparing on route for the upcoming Paris Olympics, others looking ahead to the next Games in Los Angeles 2028.
While the British Sailing Team concentrated on training at their Sailing base near Marseille just south of the Olympic sailing venue, there were some British competitors in Kiel.
ILCA 7 – Final Leaders (103 entries)
1st FRA 216112 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 51 pts
2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 54 pts
3rd NOR 224454 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 56 pts
Best GBR:
31st Finley DICKINSON
ILCA 6 – Final Leaders (40 entries)
1st POL 217121 Agata BARWINSKA – – 43 pts
2nd AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY – – 53 pts
3rd DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 54.3 pts
Best GBR:
8th GBR 219894 Matilda NICHOLLS
49er Men – Final Leaders (45 entries)
1st DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 55 pts
2nd POL 702 Tytus BUTOWSKI and Borys PODUMIS – – 65 pts
3rd MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS and Youenn BERTIN – – 69 pts
Best GBR:
16th GBR 130 Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN
49erFX Women – Final Leaders (28 entries)
1st GER 33 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Jill PALAND – – 49 pts
2nd NOR 11 Pia Dahl ANDERSEN and Nora EDLAND – – 64 pts
3rd GER 696 Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE – – 73 pts
Best GBR:
21st GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Sophie RAVEN
470 Mixed – Final Leaders (20 entries)
1st UKR 22 Yehor SAMARIN and Yelyzaveta VASYLENKO – – 24 pts
2nd POL 22 Zofia KORSAK and Mikołaj BAZYLI – – 25 pts
3rd SWE 4 Hedvig LILJEGREN and Hugo LILJEGREN – – 30 pts
Best GBR:
8th GBR 872 Megan FARRER and Will MARTIN