Olympic classes compete at Keil Week ahead of Paris Games

Five Olympic classes completed Kiel Week, last of the World Cup Series events before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As always Kiel attracted big fleets accross a wide range of Olympic and International classes, some preparing on route for the upcoming Paris Olympics, others looking ahead to the next Games in Los Angeles 2028.

While the British Sailing Team concentrated on training at their Sailing base near Marseille just south of the Olympic sailing venue, there were some British competitors in Kiel.

ILCA 7 – Final Leaders (103 entries)

1st FRA 216112 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 51 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 54 pts

3rd NOR 224454 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 56 pts

Best GBR:

31st Finley DICKINSON

ILCA 6 – Final Leaders (40 entries)

1st POL 217121 Agata BARWINSKA – – 43 pts

2nd AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY – – 53 pts

3rd DEN 207195 Anna MUNCH – – 54.3 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR 219894 Matilda NICHOLLS

49er Men – Final Leaders (45 entries)

1st DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 55 pts

2nd POL 702 Tytus BUTOWSKI and Borys PODUMIS – – 65 pts

3rd MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS and Youenn BERTIN – – 69 pts

Best GBR:

16th GBR 130 Fin ARMSTRONG and Ewan GRIBBIN

49erFX Women – Final Leaders (28 entries)

1st GER 33 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Jill PALAND – – 49 pts

2nd NOR 11 Pia Dahl ANDERSEN and Nora EDLAND – – 64 pts

3rd GER 696 Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE – – 73 pts

Best GBR:

21st GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Sophie RAVEN

470 Mixed – Final Leaders (20 entries)

1st UKR 22 Yehor SAMARIN and Yelyzaveta VASYLENKO – – 24 pts

2nd POL 22 Zofia KORSAK and Mikołaj BAZYLI – – 25 pts

3rd SWE 4 Hedvig LILJEGREN and Hugo LILJEGREN – – 30 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR 872 Megan FARRER and Will MARTIN

Full results available here . . .