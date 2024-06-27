British Sailing Team in final prep at Marina Point Rouge for Paris 2024 Olympics

The British Sailing Team have completed their competitive events leading to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 14 strong squad are now concentrating on final training at the British Sailing base near Marseille at Marina Point Rouge just south of the Olympic sailing venue.

The long-time base has been ramping-up and the British sailing squad will continue there until they move to the Roucas-Blanc Marina Olympic centre from the 20 July, with the Olympic field of play officially open from Sunday 21 July.

This will leave just a short window for on water training before the sailing competition opens on Sunday 28 July.

Opening the racing programme will be the Men’s and Women’s Windsurfing, and the Men’s and women’s Skiff Opening Series races.

Racing will then continue for all ten events – with a mix of qualifying and medal races – through to completion on Thursday 8 August.

The Olympic sailing competition will feature 330 athletes (165 women, 165 men) from 54 countries, and unlike most other sailing championship and open events, only one competitor (or pair) from a country competes in each event.

This introduces a very clear pattern to the racing, particularly the later stages of the qualifying race series. It also simplifies the process for spectators in having only one national competitor to follow over what can be a wide competition area.

There are four racecourses in use for Paris 2024: Marseille, Corniche, Frioul and Calanques.

The Marseille course, where the medal races will be held, is just a few hundred metres off the beach, hopefully providing a spectator area similar to the famous grassy knoll at Weymouth in 2012.

Paris 2024 Racing Schedule

This being sailing, there is a reserve day the day after each medal race should the original schedule be postponed.

With a European based Olympics it will be easier than ever for fans to follow the sailing via the media. Sailweb.co.uk will be reporting daily and there will also be live tracking available.

Racing times for the various classes vary with the daily racing schedule over the 13 days between 11 am to 6 pm UK.