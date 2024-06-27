Australian 18 Footers League head to Lake Garda European Championship

The Australian 18 Footers League continues its international 18ft skiff program at the European Championship, which will be sailed on Lake Garda, Italy from 1-5 July.

A 10-team Aussi challenge will be at the European Championship, headed by Defending champion Finport Finance (Keagan York) and Yandoo (John Winning) the current Giltinan world and Australian champion.

After missing the last two months of the 2023-24 Australian season due to hip surgery, three-times European champion John Winning returns to the helm of his champion Yandoo skiff with eyes firmly set on taking his tally in the championship to four wins.

Last year’s championship was a thriller with Finport Finance taking the title on a count back after finishing tied on points with Yandoo at the end of the 14-race regatta.



Germany’s Black Knight team of Heinrich von Bayern, Thomas Martin and Andy Martin finished third in the 2023 championship after recording a win and eleven top-4 placings.

The Australian teams are expecting challenges from Germany, Denmark, Hungary and UK, which all had teams finishing in the top-10 in the 2023 regatta.

Entries – 2024 European Championship

1 – SUI – Thommen Leo – Yacht Club Zug

2 – GER – Friedrich Renner – SLRV

3 – AUS – Keagan Leslie York – Double bay 18s

4 – ITA – Jordan Girdis – Double Bay 18ft Skiff SC

5 – ITA – Lachlan Steel – Australian 18 footers league

6 – AUS – Nathan Edwards – Australian 18 Footers

7 – AUS – Brett – Kurt

8 – ITA – Emma Rankin – TBA

9 – GER – Sebastian Prüter – Seglerverein Alt Gaarz e. V.

10 – AUS – Simon Nearn – 18 Footer League

11 – AUS – David Lightfoot – Nedlands YC

12 – GER – Michael Martin – Bernauer Segel-Club e.V. Felden

13 – GBR – Jarrod = SOREN – Hayling Island SC

14 – AUS – Fang – 18l

15 – HUN – Péter Oroszlán – Principessa Yacht Club

16 – GBR – Luke Goble – Netley sc

17 – GER – Philipp Nocke – RCR

18 – GBR – ADRIAN HOWE – Hayling Ferry SC

19 – DEN – Jesper Brøndum – Hadsund

20 – GBR – Peter Crudgington – HPSC

21 – GER – Heinrich Bayern – Bayerischer YC

22 – HUN – Miklós Ujhelyi-Gáspár – SVE

23 – AUS – David Hayter – Brisbane 18 Footer SC

The 2024 European Championship for the Mark Foy Trophy takes place on Lake Garda based at the Circolo Vela Arco, Torbole, Italy.