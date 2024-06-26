Vials and Turner are 2024 Flying Fifteen British Isles Champions

Graham Vials and Chris Turner are 2024 Flying Fifteen British Isles Champions.

The Willowbrook Organic Island Farm Flying Fifteen British Isles championship was hosted by Strangford Lough YC from 19 to 22 June.

Despite an opening day win for Greg Wells and David Tulloch, day 1 overall leaders were Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (2, 1) with Vials and Turner in second (3, 3) and Ben McGrane and Jamie Stewart (4, 9) third.

Vials and Turner then moved into the overall lead from day 2 with a run of four race wins, and a win in race 9 on the final day comfirmed their overall victory with a race to spare.

Pinnell and Cadwallader took second overall also with a race to spare, with McGrane and Stewart winning the final race to complete the championship podium.

Fourth overall were Niall and Ronan O’Briain, fifth were Greg Wells and David Tulloch and sixth Andy Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood.

Flying Fifteen 2024 British Isles Championship – leaders after 10 races, 2 discards (41 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 -5 1 (RET) – – 13 pts

2nd 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 2 1 3 10 2 4 5 1 -20 (DNC) – – 28 pts

3rd 4002 Ben McGrane and Jamie Stewart – – 4 9 1 2 -12 (OCS) 4 3 12 1 – – 36 pts

4th 4092 Niall O Brien and Ronan O Briain – – -24 -34 10 3 5 8 6 12 5 2 – – 51 pts

5th 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 1 -14 -18 5 8 7 9 13 8 4 – – 55 pts

6th 4124 Andy Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood – – 14 11 9 9 3 6 2 2 -15 -20 – – 56 pts

7th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 18 2 -27 6 4 14 7 6 7 -28 – – 64 pts

8th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam – – -31 -29 5 7 7 5 17 4 6 16 – – 67 pts

9th 4116 Shane MacCarthy and Hugh McNally – – 5 6 6 8 13 15 10 11 -23 (RET) – – 74 pts

10th 4017 David Lucas and Harry Lucas – – -20 12 -32 15 10 16 3 19 2 3 – – 80 pts

Full results available here . . .