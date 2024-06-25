Newport Bermuda Race – Gunga Din Abandons Ship 80 miles off Bermuda

Gunga Din, a Swedish Yachts 41 owned by Robert Fye and Paul Cunningham, with a total crew of seven, had to abandon ship 80 miles from Bermuda due to water ingress.

All crew members were successfully transferred, unharmed, to Desna, a Tartan 37 owned by Adam Van Voorhis with seven also aboard.

All 14 are now making their way towards Bermuda expected late tonight.

It is unknown at this time what precisely caused the water ingress.

First run in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is organized by the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee