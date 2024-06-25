Sailing World on Water featuring an epic Round The Island Race

It was a Blast, the annual Round The Island Race, conducted by the Island Sailing Club in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Our first report is from the action at St Catherines Point where the waves were epic.

The extreme conditions severely depleted both the number of starters and finishers, and just 153 yachts completed the race with 418 retiring.

With two wins from two light airs races Doug DeVos’ Quantum Racing powered by American Magic crew made the best possible start to the 52 SUPER SERIES’ first ever races to be hosted by their home yacht club, the New York Yacht Club.

After eight days of crossing the Atlantic, the crew of the Maxi Banque Populaire XI succeeded in their mission: to reach Guadeloupe with the Olympic Flame of Paris 2024.