Latest World Sailing Rankings for May 2024

Connor Bainbridge achieved Formula Kite qualifcation for GBR to the Paris Olympics and Team GB will thus compete in all ten Olympic events.

Bainbridge was then named as the final selection to complete the British sailing team. Unfortunately he was then injured just before the Formula Kite World Championship in Hyères started and had to withdraw, so was unable to compete against the opposition he will expect to meet in Marseille.

Ellie Aldridge, the Team GB selection for the women’s event did compete, and finished second behind Lauriane Nolot of France.

Also performing well on the road to the Games were other Team GB sailors . . . James Peters and Fynn Sterritt winning the 49er European Title, John Gimson and Anna Burnet taking silver in the Nacra 17 Worlds and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey took bronze in the women’s 49erFX Europeans.

Not such good news from Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube who finished 16th at the 470 Europeans and will be looking to raise their game for Marseille.

There are two Olympic classes Hempel WC Series events – the Allianz Regatta and Kieler Week – before the Games, but it is expected that Team GB members next major event will be the 2024 Paris Olympics from 28 July 28 to 8 August.

Next rankings update is scheduled for 1 July 2024, before the Olympics.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 21 May 2024:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (1)

GBR 2nd – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

470 Mixed:

1st ITA – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (1)

GBR 12th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb (Team GB)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken (1)

GBR 22nd – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (18)

GBR 32nd – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB) (24)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (1)

GBR 4th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB) (7)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st AUS – Matt Wearn

GBR 3rd – Michael Beckett (Team GB) (3)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st HUN – Maria Erdi

GBR 9th – Matilda Nicholls (10)

GBR 40th – Hannah Snellgrove (Team GB) (33)

IQ Foil Men:

1st POL – Pawel Tarnowski

GBR 15th – Finn Hawkins

GBR 20th – Sam Sills (Team GB) (14)

IQ Foil Women:

1st CHN – Zheng Yan

GBR 6th – Emma Wilson (Team GB) (2)

Formula Kite Men: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (1)

GBR 15th – Conner Bainbridge (Team GB) (15)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Poema Newland

GBR 5th – Lily Young

GBR 8th – Eleanor Aldridge (Team GB) (8)

Full World Sailing rankings available here . . .