Entry list grows ahead of Superyacht Cup Palma 2024

Two brand new yachts have joined the fleet at Superyacht Cup Palma 2024

Bringing additional flair to the already strong roster of yachts taking part in the renowned festival of sail are the Frers Design performance cruiser Maximus, and Calabash from Mallorcan naval architect Javier Jaudenes’ Surge Projects.

Meanwhile a first-timer, the 25m Frers designed Swan Dark Horse (ex-Chessie), will be embracing the challenge of racing against her Swan stablemate Umiko, a 24m Nautor design, as well as the 24m Wally Rose, the defending SYC champion.

And helping push the entries into double figures are the elegant 39m Tripp designed sloop Cervo, and the similarly sized 128-foot Vijorana, another Hoek design (A Friend of the Superyacht Cup) this time from the Pendennis yard, an SYC Gold Partner.

Also on the superyacht regatta entry list is the 39m Hoek Design Atalante — making a welcome return after her last appearance in 2017.

And, as previously announced, the returning J-Class yachts Velsheda and Svea will be joined by their classmate Rainbow, making her debut outing with a new owner and crew — a trio that will help bring the Bay of Palma alive.

The J-Class get the Palma party started with their own race on Wednesday 19 June, ahead of the Captain’s Briefing and Pendennis Welcome Cocktail on the terrace of the prestigious Real Club Náutico de Palma, SYC’s long-standing race management partner and event host.

Further welcome J-Class news is the return to the water of the 1930s America’s Cup challenger Shamrock V, relaunched at Saxon Wharf in Southampton, UK, on Monday 20 May.

This follows a comprehensive restoration and rebuild following significant structural damage sustained at the America’s Cup in 2017. Following a change of owner the sailing yacht has been fully restored to concours condition after seven years.

Shamrock V is scheduled to move to the Mediterranean in July for work-up sailing in preparation for the J-Class World Championships between 7 and -11 October, taking place during the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona in October 2024.

The magnificent fleet have been allocated space in the Port Vell Harbour and will be a welcome sight for spectators and enthusiasts of the America’s Cup.

Superyacht Cup Palma 2024 – 11 entries:

Velsheda – 39,5m – Charles Nicholson / Dykstra

Rose – 24m – Farr Yacht Design

Svea – 44m – Tore Holm/Hoek Design

Rainbow – 39.89m – Burgess/Dykstra NA

Vijonara – 39.4m – Hoek Design

Cervo – 39m – Tripp Design NA

Dark Horse – 25m – Frers Design

Umiko – 24m – Nautor Swan

Atalante – 38.7m – Hoek Design

Maximus – 59.3m – Frers Design

Calabash – 24m – Surge Projects