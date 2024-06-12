Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship at Parkstone Yacht Club

An excellent entry of 57 boats arrived at the Parkstone Yacht Club for the Flying 15 Southern Area championships and 2025 Weymouth worlds qualifier.
Overall winners were Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson of Netley SC with a scoreline of 3, 2, 3, 4, ‑13 for 12 pts . . . making this the 2nd Southern Area championships in a row where the overall winner did not win a race.
In second were Richard Whitworth and Eddy Scroggie of Parkstone YC with 23 pts, and third Greg Wells and David Tulloch of Hayling Island SC on 32 pts.
In addition to Whitworth and Scroggie winning race 3, other race winners were Andy McKee and Richard Jones in race 1, Andrew Jameson and James Grant race 2, Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock race 4 and Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill race 5.
A difficult regatta, but what great racing with so many different boats having their moment of glory and five different race winners. The Flying 15 class really is in rude health at the moment.
Thanks again to Parkstone YC and all the volunteers for another excellent weekend.
2024 F15 Southern Championships after 5 races, 1 discard (57 entries)
1st 4002 Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson – – 12 pts
2nd 4114 Richard Whitworth and Eddy Scroggie – – 23 pts
3rd 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 32 pts
4th 4124 Andy Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood – – 36 pts
5th 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 37 pts
6th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 43 pts
7th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 43 pts
8th 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones – – 46 pts
9th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 49 pts
10th 4116 Shane MacCarthy and Andy Thompson – – 49 pts
11th 3904 Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 50 pts
12th 4065 David Mckee and Mal Hartland – – 50 pts
13th 4052 Andy Brewer and Chewey Sherrell – – 51 pts
14th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant – – 54 pts
15th 4104 Simon Childs and Kato – – 56 pts
16th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam – – 58 pts
17th 4113 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – – 61 pts
18th 3850 Peter Hoyle and Stephen Moncur – – 63 pts
19th 4037 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler – – 68 pts
20th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie – – 74 pts