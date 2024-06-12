Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship at Parkstone Yacht Club

An excellent entry of 57 boats arrived at the Parkstone Yacht Club for the Flying 15 Southern Area championships and 2025 Weymouth worlds qualifier.

Overall winners were Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson of Netley SC with a scoreline of 3, 2, 3, 4, ‑13 for 12 pts . . . making this the 2nd Southern Area championships in a row where the overall winner did not win a race.

In second were Richard Whitworth and Eddy Scroggie of Parkstone YC with 23 pts, and third Greg Wells and David Tulloch of Hayling Island SC on 32 pts.

In addition to Whitworth and Scroggie winning race 3, other race winners were Andy McKee and Richard Jones in race 1, Andrew Jameson and James Grant race 2, Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock race 4 and Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill race 5.

A difficult regatta, but what great racing with so many different boats having their moment of glory and five different race winners. The Flying 15 class really is in rude health at the moment.

Thanks again to Parkstone YC and all the volunteers for another excellent weekend.

2024 F15 Southern Championships after 5 races, 1 discard (57 entries)

1st 4002 Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson – – 12 pts

2nd 4114 Richard Whitworth and Eddy Scroggie – – 23 pts

3rd 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 32 pts

4th 4124 Andy Tunnicliffe and Ian Hopwood – – 36 pts

5th 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 37 pts

6th 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 43 pts

7th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 43 pts

8th 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones – – 46 pts

9th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 49 pts

10th 4116 Shane MacCarthy and Andy Thompson – – 49 pts

11th 3904 Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 50 pts

12th 4065 David Mckee and Mal Hartland – – 50 pts

13th 4052 Andy Brewer and Chewey Sherrell – – 51 pts

14th 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant – – 54 pts

15th 4104 Simon Childs and Kato – – 56 pts

16th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam – – 58 pts

17th 4113 Simon Kneller and Ashley Painter – – 61 pts

18th 3850 Peter Hoyle and Stephen Moncur – – 63 pts

19th 4037 Neville Herbert and Mark Fowler – – 68 pts

20th 4020 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie – – 74 pts