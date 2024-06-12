Brazil win 2024 J/70 Corinthian Worlds, silver for Britain and bronze for Estonia

More than 100 J/70s contended for the inaugural title of J/70 Corinthian World Champion for 12 races over five days.

In the Gold Fleet (55 boats), Alberto Guarischi’s Three Musketeers (BRA) with Antonio Moreira, Pedro Amaral and Felipe Rondina emerged triumphant with 11 net points.

In the Championship series, three races had been completed heading into the final day. Britain’s Ian Dobson/Charles Thompson’s Brutus II sailing with Oliver Wells, Simon Potts and Margarida Lopes won the opening battle, then Guarischi the next, setting up a match race to settle the title.

With the discard coming into effect, the Brazilian team was able to drop a prior BFD.

In the final race, Guarischi finished fourth to Dobson/Thompson’s 25th, sealing the win for Guarischi’s team. Tonu Toniste’s Lenny (EST) compiled a very consistent series to secure the bronze position.

Fourth and first female helm was Britain’s Isabelle Fellows on Calypso sailing with Kohler David Kohler, Jonathan Calascione and Morgan Peach.

Brtain’s Phil Taylor, sailing with Marshall King, Tom Hartridge and Glynn Williams finished eighth.

Additional winners in the following categories:

• Mixed Plus: Ragna Agerup, Patrick Shanahan, Marie Lothe, Jorun Rennan and Helene Gjerde on Ragnarock (NOR)

• All Female: Winnie Walsted, Mette Brydensholt, Camilla Ritzau, Betina Merrild Yde and Sofie Madsen on Naja (DEN)

• Young Team: Edoardo Marelli, Mees de Graaf, Ivo Polderman and Paul Sebregts on Muiden Delft Challenge (NED)

• Female Helm: Isabelle Fellows (GBR 1452) on Calypso finished 4th overall

2024 J/70 Corinthian World Championship (105 entries)

Leaders counting 6 gold fleet races:

1st 110 BRA 709 Alberto GUARISCHI – – 11 pts

2nd 115 GBR 1572 Ian DOBSON – – 27.5 pts

3rd 199 EST 1796 Tõnu TÕNISTE – – 34 pts

4th 103 GBR 1452 Isabelle FELLOWS – – 35 pts

5th 109 BRA 1304 Marcos SOARES – – 48 pts

6th 134 AUS 1668 Sam HAYNES – – 51 pts

7th 170 USA 1047 Douglas RASTELLO – – 53 pts

8th 127 GBR 974 Phil TAYLOR – – 53 pts

9th 128 SWE 1563 Pär SVÄRDSON – – 54 pts

10th 164 ESP 1122 Juan CALVO BORONAT – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .