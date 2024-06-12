Laurent Hay takes lead on Day 2 of Finn World Masters

World No. 1 Laurent Hay of France has taken the lead at the 2024 Finn World Masters at PuntAla Camp & Resort in Italy.
After two more races on Day 2 brings the championship to the halfway stage Hay (1 4 1 4) is on equal points with Martijn van Muyden (2 3 2 1), with Nanno Schuttrups (2 1 3 4) down to third.
Leading British competitors are Nick Craig (5 1 7 3) in 7th, 12th Lawrence Crispen (7 3 7 6) and 19th Allen Burrell (4 8 15 8).
John Greenwood was BFD in both races and drops to 146th.
On the South course area, Red and Green groups had the best conditions of the day as well as the shortest day.
Defending Masters Champion, Filipe Silva led his group from start to finish and followed that up with a third, after a challenging day on Monday, while Hay picked up a second race win ahead of van Muyden.
In the second race, European Masters champion, Peter Peet took the win in Red while van Muyden turned the tables to win Green group ahead of Hay, keeping it very close at the top.
The North course area, with Yellow and Blue groups, proved to be a challenging and long day with the boats not back on the beach until early evening.
Roberto Benamati took both wins in the Blue group while the Yellow group belonged to the Dutch with wins for Thierry van Vierssen and Bas de Waal.
Just one race is scheduled for Wednesday, after the Annual Masters Meeting in the morning and the famous Masters dinner in the evening. Four races remain in the championship which concludes on Friday.
2024 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 4 races (284 entries)
1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 4 1 2 – – 8 pts
2nd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 3 2 1 – – 8 pts
3rd NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 2 1 3 4 – – 10 pts
4th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 1 4 3 3 – – 11 pts
5th FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 3 6 2 2 – – 13 pts
6th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – – 8 4 1 1 – – 14 pts
7th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 1 7 3 – – 16 pts
8th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 1 10 2 5 – – 18 pts
9th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – – 4 8 2 4 – – 18 pts
10th CZE 3 Rudolf LIDAŘÍK – – 5 1 5 8 – – 19 pts
11th CZE 5 Roman TEPLY – – 7 4 10 2 – – 23 pts
12th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 7 3 7 6 – – 23 pts
13th BEL 7 Sebastien GODEFROID – – 14 3 3 4 – – 24 pts
14th SWE 32 Olof LUNDQVIST – – 9 3 7 6 – – 25 pts
15th ITA 6 Enrico PASSONI – – 1 2 16 11 – – 30 pts
16th NED 703 Eric BAKKER – – 10 13 3 4 – – 30 pts
17th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 23 2 6 1 – – 32 pts
18th HUN 211 Attila SZILVÁSSY – – 18 6 8 3 – – 35 pts
19th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 4 8 15 8 – – 35 pts
20th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 19 14 1 3 – – 37 pts