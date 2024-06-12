Laurent Hay takes lead on Day 2 of Finn World Masters

World No. 1 Laurent Hay of France has taken the lead at the 2024 Finn World Masters at PuntAla Camp & Resort in Italy.

After two more races on Day 2 brings the championship to the halfway stage Hay (1 4 1 4) is on equal points with Martijn van Muyden (2 3 2 1), with Nanno Schuttrups (2 1 3 4) down to third.

Leading British competitors are Nick Craig (5 1 7 3) in 7th, 12th Lawrence Crispen (7 3 7 6) and 19th Allen Burrell (4 8 15 8).

John Greenwood was BFD in both races and drops to 146th.



On the South course area, Red and Green groups had the best conditions of the day as well as the shortest day.

Defending Masters Champion, Filipe Silva led his group from start to finish and followed that up with a third, after a challenging day on Monday, while Hay picked up a second race win ahead of van Muyden.

In the second race, European Masters champion, Peter Peet took the win in Red while van Muyden turned the tables to win Green group ahead of Hay, keeping it very close at the top.

The North course area, with Yellow and Blue groups, proved to be a challenging and long day with the boats not back on the beach until early evening.

Roberto Benamati took both wins in the Blue group while the Yellow group belonged to the Dutch with wins for Thierry van Vierssen and Bas de Waal.

Just one race is scheduled for Wednesday, after the Annual Masters Meeting in the morning and the famous Masters dinner in the evening. Four races remain in the championship which concludes on Friday.

2024 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 4 races (284 entries)

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 4 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 3 2 1 – – 8 pts

3rd NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 2 1 3 4 – – 10 pts

4th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 1 4 3 3 – – 11 pts

5th FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 3 6 2 2 – – 13 pts

6th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – – 8 4 1 1 – – 14 pts

7th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 1 7 3 – – 16 pts

8th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 1 10 2 5 – – 18 pts

9th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – – 4 8 2 4 – – 18 pts

10th CZE 3 Rudolf LIDAŘÍK – – 5 1 5 8 – – 19 pts

11th CZE 5 Roman TEPLY – – 7 4 10 2 – – 23 pts

12th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 7 3 7 6 – – 23 pts

13th BEL 7 Sebastien GODEFROID – – 14 3 3 4 – – 24 pts

14th SWE 32 Olof LUNDQVIST – – 9 3 7 6 – – 25 pts

15th ITA 6 Enrico PASSONI – – 1 2 16 11 – – 30 pts

16th NED 703 Eric BAKKER – – 10 13 3 4 – – 30 pts

17th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 23 2 6 1 – – 32 pts

18th HUN 211 Attila SZILVÁSSY – – 18 6 8 3 – – 35 pts

19th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 4 8 15 8 – – 35 pts

20th POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 19 14 1 3 – – 37 pts

