Jethou and Wallyño reign supreme in Loro Piana Giraglia inshores

A second 20 mile coastal race, this time from Saint-Tropez down to a turning mark off L’Escalet and back, rounded off the inshore series for the maxis competing in Loro Piana Giraglia.

Jethou took the overall Maxi A win, following on from her last victory here in 2022. Most recently Jethou was second at the IMA Maxi Europeans in Sorrento.

Over the winter Jethou has been fitted with 1.35 tonnes of water ballast, restoring her righting moment to its 2022 level while being lighter with less lead in her keel. Also new this year is Ian Walker standing in for Brad Butterworth on tactics.

Among the 100s, Galateia won out ahead of Andrea Recordati’s Wally 93 Bullitt, which suffered today after ripping her kite severely in the first transition.

Elsewhere in Maxi A, the Swan 115 Jasi has been attempting to mix it up with the nimbler Wallycentos. This followed a shortening of her rudder and lead removal from her keel over the winter.

A final win for Benoît de Froidmont’s Wallyño, secured the IMA President’s Wally 60 the Maxi B prize, by a five point margin from Cippa Lippa X with Spirit of Lorina a further two astern.

Jean-Pierre Barjon’s Botin 65 Spirit of Lorina, Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Cippa Lippa X and Alex Schaerer’s Swan 90 Strathisla fought it out ahead of her.

Scoring a surprise second Tuesday was Mexican Miguel Sanchez Navarro’s Swan 77 Invictus, fresh out of refit in Southampton from where she was delivered to Saint-Tropez with a day to spare.

Wednesday is the Loro Piana Giraglia offshore race to the Giraglia rock off north Corsica and on to Genoa.

The forecast has a westerly mistral blowing the competitors downwind to the rock, with big gusts of 35-40 knots in the middle of the crossing, then dropped for the usual light wind nail-biter finish into Genoa.

Many Wallycentos and former Maxi 72s after studying the forecast have bailed from the offshore race.

As Sir Peter Ogden explained: “I made the decision on it – the latest forecast showed 25-32 knots which is dangerous since we can’t reef the main. I do love the race so it is a big disappointment for everyone, but better safe than sorry.”