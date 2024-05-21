Sir Jim gets on his bike to power INEOS Britannia

INEOS Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe joined Sir Ben Ainslie as a cyclor onboard Ineos Britannia’s flying America’s Cup race boat.

Sir Jim went on-board Britannia in one of the Cyclor positions for a sailing session after the latest British AC75 was christened “Britannia” at an official naming ceremony in Barcelona.

Sir Jim joined Ineos Britannia Cyclors Neil Hunter, Matt Gotrel MBE and David Carr on-board, while Sir Ben and Giles Scott were in the Helm positions and Leigh McMillan and Bleddyn Mon acted as Trimmer and Flight Controller.

Sir Ben said: “It was great to have Sir Jim join us in the Cyclor squad. Providing the hydraulic power to sail a boat travelling at high speed is quite a task, but Sir Jim absolutely nailed it.”

“The Ineos mantra of Grit, Rigour, Humour underpins all of our work at Ineos Britannia, and Sir Jim definitely showcased those three things today by jumping on-board and helping us power Britannia.”

In order for the AC75 to hit top speeds, the four Cyclors need to maintain a range of 500-1000 watts on the bikes.

Ineos Britannia has a squad of nine Cyclors, who will rotate on and off the boat between races, and the group has been training with top cyclists from the Ineos Grenadiers in preparation for the Cup.

