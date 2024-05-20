RS 30th Anniversary Regatta – Sea, Sun and Volunteers

Hayling Island SC hosted the RS 30th Anniversary Regatta involving 275+ entries in 16 classes over last weekend.

This required some 250 volunteers on land and sea to ensure the smooth running and safety of the competitors.

The event covered the full range of the RS classes, from junior Teras through single and double crewed dinghies to the RS21 and Elite keelboats.

The RS500 class and the RS21 keelboat added an extra day . . . the 500s to complete their UK Nationals and the RS21 to race the second round of their UK & Ireland Cup.

The RS500 Nationals were won by Tim and Heather Wilkins from Gurnard SC, with second Paul Spanner Cullen and Fresh Abendstern from tWeirwood SC, and third Steve and Sarah Cockerill of Stokes Bay SC.

The second round of the RS21 UK & Ireland Cup was a win for Liam Willis sailing with Keith Willis, Will Taylor and Matt Taylor – full report here.

The majority of classes raced a two day regatta, which opened with very light conditions on Saturday, then improved conditions Sunday allowing the regatta to catch-up and concluded successfully.

Three of the RS Aero classes raced, winner of the Aero 5 was Sammy I-J, the Aero 6 Steve Jackson and the Aero 7 Noah Rees.

The RS100 was won by Ian Gregory of Frensham Pond SC, the RS200 by Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen of HISC.

The RS300 ws won by Dave Acres of Emsworth SC, the RS400 by Nick Craig and Tobytastic who also won the Masters!

The RS600 was a win for Jamie Mawson of Notts County SC, and the RS700 winner was John Booth of Stokes Bay SC.

The RS800 was won by Robert Gullan and Tom Partington of HISC. And Mike Dicker of the Army SA completed his task with a clean-sheet in the RS Vareo.

The HISC keelboat class, the RS Elite, was won by Ossie Stewart with Ian Budgen and Tom Stewart.

The junior classes, the RS Feva, and RS Tera Pro and Sport had a total of 91 entries.

Winners of the Feva were Cassius Day and Harry O’Callaghan from Gurnard SC who finished tied on points with Ed Stubbs and Noah Kenny of Lyme Regis SC.

In the RS Tera, Mark Soars of Frensham Pond SC won the Pro and Rafe Bradley of Gurnard SC the Sport.

Loads of images and Podium shots on the HISC Facebook page

Full results available here . . .