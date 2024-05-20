RS21 UK & Ireland Cup – Round 2 victory for Liam Willis

Liam Willis sailing with Keith Willis, and Will and Matt Taylor was the winner of the scond round of the RS21 UK & Ireland Cup.

The Lymington Town SC team (252) and the Loch Lomond SC team (341) of Hugh Watson sailing with Duncan Hepplewhite, Helen Watson and Calum Reid dominated the event hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Willis won five of the eight races to finish with 9 points and a two point advantage over of Watson with three race wins to finish with 11 points.

In third place was Philip Bendon (290) with Joel Carey, Harry Phelps and Jack R of the Royal Southern YC, with a two point advantage over 4th placed Nigel Rolfe sailing with Richard Watsham and Peter Chaplin.

Best placed Hayling boat was that of Lizzie Judson (308) sailing with Pipz Jubb, Amy Parker and Sheena Foster in 5th place.

Round 3 will take place at the Scottish Series, Tarbet, 24 – 27 May.

RS21 UK & Ireland Cup Round 2 – After 8 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

