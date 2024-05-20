Simon Payne appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Henri-Lloyd

Simon Payne appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at Henri-Lloyd. In this newly-created role, Simon will be working alongside Executive Chairman Knut Frostad.

Payne’s role will focus on managing and increasing sales including distribution, wholesale, licensees, e-commerce and retail to achieve Henri-Lloyd’s ambitious growth plans implemented under its new ownership within the Monte Rosa Sports Group.

A well-known and respected personality within the marine industry, Simon’s previous role as Global Sales Director for Zhik saw the company through impressive worldwide growth. He has also enjoyed sales, marketing and leadership posts with Musto, 3M and Kimberly-Clark. Simon is a double World Champion in sailing, in the technically-advanced Moth class and is now also an enthusiastic cruising sailor in his Sparkman and Stephens designed yacht.

Knut Frostad says: “We are delighted to welcome Simon to the team at Henri-Lloyd. Over a period of some months, Graham Allen and I have been seeking to recruit exactly the right person for this role. Simon brings not only an impressive pedigree in terms of achievements developing and growing worldwide sales and marketing, but also as a World Champion sailor he really understands our ethos of having ‘the best days of your life’ on the water. Simon is a perfect match for the passion embodied by Henri-Lloyd, and bringing him on board further underlines our level of ambition as a sailing and lifestyle brand.”

Henri-Lloyd’s new 2024 Yachting and Boating range, launched to the trade at METSTRADE in November 2023, occupies a premium position in the market place, and is aimed at inshore and offshore sailors as well as for onshore use. It is available through Henri-Lloyd’s online and retail channels, as well as partner retailers worldwide, supported by a network of international distributors.

Simon Payne won the 2006 and 2010 International Moth World Championships.