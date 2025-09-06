International Moth UK Championship – On Hold

No racing possible on penultimate day of 2025 International Moth UK Championship.
Strong wind conditions meant no racing Saturday for the International Moth UK Championship at Torbay.
Final racing is Sunday if the weather permits . . .
2025 International Moth UK Championship
– Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (33 entries)
1st 4999 Henry Wetherell -2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts
2nd 5247 Dylan Fletcher 3 2 3 2 -6 2 1 2 – – 15 pts
3rd 5249 Kyle Stoneham 1 5 1 -14 1 5 3 3 – – 19 pts
4th 5168 Hattie Rogers 5 -8 6 5 5 3 4 4 – – 32 pts
5th 490 Alex Adams -11 6 5 7 3 4 8 6 – – 39 pts
6th 4944 Eddie Bridle 9 3 -13 8 4 6 7 7 – – 44 pts
7th 4848 Ronan Wallace 6 -10 7 4 8 8 6 5 – – 44 pts
8th 4990 Jason Belben 8 7 12 -34 7 7 9 10 – – 60 pts
9th 4951 James Phare 15 -34 11 9 10 12 5 9 – – 71 pts
10th 4854 Matthew Lea 10 19 14 -34 12 11 10 8 – – 84 pts