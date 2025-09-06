International Moth UK Championship – On Hold

No racing possible on penultimate day of 2025 International Moth UK Championship.

Strong wind conditions meant no racing Saturday for the International Moth UK Championship at Torbay.

Final racing is Sunday if the weather permits . . .

2025 International Moth UK Championship

– Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st 4999 Henry Wetherell -2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd 5247 Dylan Fletcher 3 2 3 2 -6 2 1 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 5249 Kyle Stoneham 1 5 1 -14 1 5 3 3 – – 19 pts

4th 5168 Hattie Rogers 5 -8 6 5 5 3 4 4 – – 32 pts

5th 490 Alex Adams -11 6 5 7 3 4 8 6 – – 39 pts

6th 4944 Eddie Bridle 9 3 -13 8 4 6 7 7 – – 44 pts

7th 4848 Ronan Wallace 6 -10 7 4 8 8 6 5 – – 44 pts

8th 4990 Jason Belben 8 7 12 -34 7 7 9 10 – – 60 pts

9th 4951 James Phare 15 -34 11 9 10 12 5 9 – – 71 pts

10th 4854 Matthew Lea 10 19 14 -34 12 11 10 8 – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .