Deniss Karpak wins 2025 Finn Gold Cup

Deniss Karpak became the first ever Estonian winner of the Finn Gold Cup, after no more races were possible on the final day, Saturday.

Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov takes silver, while last year’s champion, Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, takes bronze, as well as winning the Jorg Bruder U29 Finn Silver Cup.

Karpak becomes the first ever Estonian to win a major Finn title. It follows on from much IFA development work there in the 1990s and later, and his win was loved by all sailors in Cascais.

It is monumental for Estonian sailing and the Finn class Apart from one slip up in Race 2 he has sailed fast and never outside the top four, winning three races, including the lightest and the windiest. What more can you expect from a true champion?

2025 Finn Gold Cup Final Leaders

1st EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 15 pts

2nd ITA 51 Arkadii KISTANOV 32 pts

3rd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 45 pts

4th ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 50 pts

5th FIN 99 Jesse KYLÄNPÄÄ 51 pts

6th NED 6 Martijn VAN MUYDEN 55 pts

7th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN 60 pts

8th FRA 75 Laurent HAY 63 pts

9th AUS 2 Rob MCMILLAN 69 pts

10th BRA 114 Antonio CARVALHO MOREIRA 70 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG

71st GBR 18 Jonathan PYKE