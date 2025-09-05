Henry Wetherell continued to dominate the 2025 International Moth UK Championship.

Groundhog day for Wetherell who posted another 2 1 2 1 scoreline and takes a five point lead ahead of former world champion Dylan Fletcher -6 2 1 2, with 15 pts.

Kyle Stoneham with a 1 5 3 3 score climbed to third on 19 pts, and Hattie Rogers maintained her fourth place with 32 pts.

Nick Robins, third after day 1, did not sail Friday and drops out of contention to 18th. By the final race half the fleet were not sailing.

2025 International Moth UK Championship

– Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st 4999 Henry Wetherell -2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd 5247 Dylan Fletcher 3 2 3 2 -6 2 1 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 5249 Kyle Stoneham 1 5 1 -14 1 5 3 3 – – 19 pts

4th 5168 Hattie Rogers 5 -8 6 5 5 3 4 4 – – 32 pts

5th 490 Alex Adams -11 6 5 7 3 4 8 6 – – 39 pts

6th 4944 Eddie Bridle 9 3 -13 8 4 6 7 7 – – 44 pts

7th 4848 Ronan Wallace 6 -10 7 4 8 8 6 5 – – 44 pts

8th 4990 Jason Belben 8 7 12 -34 7 7 9 10 – – 60 pts

9th 4951 James Phare 15 -34 11 9 10 12 5 9 – – 71 pts

10th 4854 Matthew Lea 10 19 14 -34 12 11 10 8 – – 84 pts

11th 4485 Daniel Holman 14 12 10 10 14 -34 13 12 – – 85 pts

12th 5012 Andrew Jarvis 13 13 17 -34 13 9 15 13 – – 93 pts

13th 4906 James Sainsbury 18 16 15 -34 9 13 12 11 – – 94 pts

14th 48 Callum Wyper 12 9 9 -34 11 10 11 -34 – – 96 pts

15th 3995 Simon Goodwin 16 -21 16 11 16 17 14 14 – – 104 pts

Full results available here . . .