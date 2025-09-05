Karpak extends lead at Finn Gold Cup

Deniss Karpak of Estonia has extended his lead to 17 points with a 3, 1, at the 2025 Finn Gold Cup on Friday.

He was only bettered by defending champion Oskari Muhonen of Finland, who scored a 1 and 2 and is now in third.

Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov is in second after a 2 and 5.

With strong winds again forecast, after consulting with the fleet earlier it was decided to sail only the two races Friday.

Racing concludes on Saturday. With all the top three having a high discard, the battle is far from over.

A possible two races remain, but the forecast is not promising with light and unstable winds until mid-afternoon.

Britain’s Nick Craig finished the day in 15th with an 18, 16 score.

Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after 8 races

1st EST 2 Deniss KARPAK – 15 pts

2nd ITA 51 Arkadii KISTANOV – 32 pts

3rd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN – 45 pts

4th ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA – 50 pts

5th FIN 99 Jesse KYLÄNPÄÄ – 51 pts

6th NED 6 Martijn VAN MUYDEN – 55 pts

7th FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN – 60 pts

8th FRA 75 Laurent HAY – 63 pts

9th AUS 2 Rob MCMILLAN – 69 pts

10th BRA 114 Antonio CARVALHO MOREIRA – 70 pts

