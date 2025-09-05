49er and 49erFX National Championships – Day 2 at WPNSA

2025 49er and 49erFX National Championships at WPNSA with four days of racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.

No change to the leaders after day 2, despite five races being completed for both fleets.

Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby top the men’s 49er, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter top the women’s 49erFX.

Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain move into second in the 49er with Nicolas Muller and Duncan Williford of the USA in third after six races.

In the women’s FX, Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven are second, Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Sam Webb are third after six races.

Racing continues through to 7th September with up to six races a day.

49er UK National Championships – Day 2

1st GBR Fin Armstrong / Richie Thurlby 1 3 5 1 1 3 – – 14 pts

2nd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy / Ethan Spain 5 1 3 2 10 1 – – 22 pts

3rd USA Nicolas Muller / Duncan Williford 4 9 8 7 3 5 – – 36 pts

4th GBR Zac Blomeley / Max Todd 6 2 UFD 3 2 7 – – 37 pts

5th GBR Elliott Wells / Billy Vennis-Ozanne 2 13 6 9 7 2 – – 39 pts

6th USA Liam Walz / Abie Griggs 3 10 11 5 6 4 – – 39 pts

49erFX UK National Championships – Day 2

1st GBR Ellie Keers / Jess Jobson 2 1 6 3 2 1 – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Karrie Clark / Sophie Raven 8 2 2 1 5 6 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR Monique Vennis-Ozanne / Sam Webb 6 7 3 4 3 2 – – 25 pts

4th GBR Isabelle Fellows / Rachael Potter 1 5 10 7 1 7 – – 31 pts

5th GBR Katy Jenkins / Noah Fitzgerald 7 4 7 8 4 3 – – 33 pts

6th GBR Florence Brellisford / Felicity Brellisford 3 8 1 9 12 4 – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .