International Moth UK Championship – Wetherell dominates Day 1

Henry Wetherell dominated the first day of the 2025 International Moth UK Championship at the Royal Torbay YC.

Wetherell posted a 2 1 2 1 scoreline to take a four point lead from Dylan Fletcher 3 2 3 2, with Nick Robins in third on 18 pts.

The increasingly strong wind conditions provided top speeds and hectic downwind conditions.

Kyle Stoneham was one to taste both with wins in the first and third races before gear failure in the final race of the day, he is 8th overall before the discard.

Four more races scheduled for Friday.

2025 International Moth UK Championship

– Leaders after 4 races

1st 4999 Henry Wetherell, WPNSA 2 1 2 1 – 6 pts

2nd 5247 Dylan Fletcher, NSC 3 2 3 2 – 10 pts

3rd 4734 Nick Robins, Hayling Island 7 4 4 3 – 18 pts

4th 5168 Hattie Rogers, Royal Lymington 5 8 6 6 – 25 pts

5th 4848 Ronan Wallace, WHBTC 6 10 8 5 – 29 pts

6th 490 Alex Adams, WPNSA 11 6 5 8 – 30 pts

7th 4992 Dan Ward, Stokes Bay 4 11 9 7 – 31 pts

8th 5249 Kyle Stoneham PMS 1 5 1 34 – 41 pts

9th 4485 Daniel Holman, Netley 14 12 11 12 – 49 pts

10th 4905 Jeremy Hartley, Stokes Bay 17 15 7 14 – 53 pts

Full results available here . . .