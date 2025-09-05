Finn Gold Cup – Karpak retakes the lead in Cascais

Deniss Karpak of Estonia is back in the lead at the 2025 Finn Gold Cup after three windy races in Cascais, Portugal on Thursday.

Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov is up to second with Valerian Lebrun, from France, in third. The first two race wins went to Finland’s Oskari Muhonen, and the third to Karpak.

In the opening race, defending champion Muhonen claimed the win, followed by Kistanov and Karpak. In the second race Muhonen continued his strong form, taking his second victory of the day with exceptional downwind speed. This time, Karpak crossed in second with Kistanov again in third.

Race three became a real test of endurance, with winds averaging 20–22 knots and a steadily building sea state. Karpak quickly seized the lead and held it all the way to the finish, while Muhonen fought back from a poor start to climb into second. Jesse Kylänpää, of Finland, completed the top three.

Britain’s Nick Craig finished the day in 16th with a 15 -18 18 score.

Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after 8 races

1st EST Deniss KARPAK 11 55 1 -44 4 3 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd ITA Arkadii KISTANOV 25 106 -81 11 1 2 3 8 – – 25 pts

3rd FRA Valerian LEBRUN 34 49 4 5 -15 5 8 12 – – 34 pts

4th ITA Alessandro MAREGA 36 45 -9 9 2 7 9 9 – – 36 pts

5th FRA Laurent HAY 38 56 6 1 7 -18 13 11 – – 38 pts

6th POR Frederico MELO 40 121 2 18 9 4 7 -81 – – 40 pts

7th FIN Jesse Kylänpää KYLÄNPÄÄ 41 70 3 10 -29 14 11 3 – – 41 pts

8th NED Martijn VAN MUYDEN 41 89 -48 7 5 19 5 5 – – 41 pts

9th FIN Oskari MUHONEN 42 123 15 23 -81 1 1 2 – – 42 pts

10th NED Peter PEET 49 89 -40 2 14 9 17 7 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .