49er and 49erFX National Championships – Day 1

Potential British 49er and 49erFX Olympians started their quest with the 2025 National Championships at WPNSA this week with four days of racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.

Early day leaders are Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby in the 49er, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter in the FX.

A breezy day in the harbour limited the racing to just one race for each fleet.

Racing continues through to 7th September with up to six races a day!

49er UK National Championships – Day 1

1st GBR 180 Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 130 Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – 2 pts

3rd USA 366 Liam Walz and Abie Griggs – – 3 pts

4th USA 118 Nicolas Muller and Duncan Williford – – 4 pts

5th IRL 168 Ben OShaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 5 pts

6th GBR 139 Zac Blomeley and Max Todd – – 6 pts

7th GBR 3 Finian Morris and Tristan Ahlheid – – 7 pts

8th GBR 30 Tom Walker and Sam Jones – – 8 pts

9th GBR 285 Jamie Wilkinson and George Sellwood – – 9 pts

10th GBR 999 Will Pank and Thommie Gritt – – 10 pts

49erFX UK National Championships – Day 1

1st GBR 291 Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter – – 1 pts

2nd GBR 713 Ellie Keers and Jess Jobson – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 214 Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven – – 3 pts

4th GBR 148 Florence Brellisford and Felicity Brellisford – – 4 pts

5th GBR 287 Lia Fletcher and Izzy Smith – – 5 pts

6th GBR 525 Madeleine Anderson and Katie Dabson – – 6 pts

7th GBR 2 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Sam Webb – – 7 pts

8th GBR 617 Katy Jenkins and Noah Fitzgerald – – 8 pts

9th GBR 647 Eve Kennedy and Holly Mitchell – – 9 pts

10th IRL 4 Lucia Cullen and Alana Tw – – pts

Full results available here . . .