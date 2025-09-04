49er and 49erFX National Championships – Day 1

Potential British 49er and 49erFX Olympians started their quest with the 2025 National Championships at WPNSA this week with four days of racing in Weymouth Bay and Portland Harbour.
Early day leaders are Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby in the 49er, and Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter in the FX.
A breezy day in the harbour limited the racing to just one race for each fleet.
Racing continues through to 7th September with up to six races a day!
49er UK National Championships – Day 1
1st GBR 180 Fin Armstrong and Richie Thurlby – – 1 pts
2nd GBR 130 Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – 2 pts
3rd USA 366 Liam Walz and Abie Griggs – – 3 pts
4th USA 118 Nicolas Muller and Duncan Williford – – 4 pts
5th IRL 168 Ben OShaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 5 pts
6th GBR 139 Zac Blomeley and Max Todd – – 6 pts
7th GBR 3 Finian Morris and Tristan Ahlheid – – 7 pts
8th GBR 30 Tom Walker and Sam Jones – – 8 pts
9th GBR 285 Jamie Wilkinson and George Sellwood – – 9 pts
10th GBR 999 Will Pank and Thommie Gritt – – 10 pts
49erFX UK National Championships – Day 1
1st GBR 291 Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter – – 1 pts
2nd GBR 713 Ellie Keers and Jess Jobson – – 2 pts
3rd GBR 214 Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven – – 3 pts
4th GBR 148 Florence Brellisford and Felicity Brellisford – – 4 pts
5th GBR 287 Lia Fletcher and Izzy Smith – – 5 pts
6th GBR 525 Madeleine Anderson and Katie Dabson – – 6 pts
7th GBR 2 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Sam Webb – – 7 pts
8th GBR 617 Katy Jenkins and Noah Fitzgerald – – 8 pts
9th GBR 647 Eve Kennedy and Holly Mitchell – – 9 pts
10th IRL 4 Lucia Cullen and Alana Tw – – pts