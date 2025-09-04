Finn Gold Cup – Laurent Hay leads after day 2

Laurent Hay, of France, is the new leader at the 2025 Finn Gold Cup after two more races were completed in Cascais, Portugal, on Wednesday.

Italy’s Alessandro Marega is second with Valerian Lebrun from France in third.

The race wins went to Hay and Italy’s Arkadii Kistanov.

Nick Craig of Britain posted a 6 and 13 to move up into 5th overall.

Thursday should bring some change in conditions with the much-awaited strong winds forecast and three more races scheduled.

Finn Gold Cup – Leaders after 3 races

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAY – – 6 1 7 14 pts

2nd ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA – – 9 9 2 – – 20 pts

3rd FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN – – 4 5 15 – – 24 pts

4th POR 5 Frederico MELO – – 2 18 9 – – 29 pts

5th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 11 6 13 – – 30 pts

6th BRA 114 Antonio CARVALHO MOREIRA – – 7 16 10 – – 33 pts

7th FIN 34 Aleksi SAARNI – – 13 12 12 – – 37 pts

8th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC – – 19 4 16 – – 39 pts

9th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 32 3 6 – – 41 pts

10th FIN 99 Jesse Kylänpää KYLÄNPÄÄ – – 3 10 29 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .