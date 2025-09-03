Clipper Race – Injured crew member airlifted off Team Qingdao

Andrew Smith, a crew member on board Team Qingdao, has sustained an injury and the yacht may need to be diverted.

The Clipper Race website reported at 12:20 Wednesday that a helicopter arranged through French authorities has successfully picked up Andrew and he is on his way to a hospital in Brest, France.

Skipper Philip Quinn has been in constant contact with the Race Management Team and MSOS the telemed provider.

Deputy Race Director Max Rivers has been liaising with the relevant French authorities and following their recommendation a helicopter was arranged.

Andrew’s primary contact has been informed.