Allagrande Mapei Racing claim a spectacular home victory in Genova

Ambrogio Beccaria’s Italian-flagged entry Allagrande Mapei Racing team win Leg 4 of The Ocean Race Europe.
They pulled off a spectacular home-team victory winning Leg 4 of The Ocean Race 2025 in style in Genova, Italy, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Beccaria and his all-French crew – Thomas Ruyant, Morgan Lagravière and Manon Peyre – finished the 600-nautical mile leg from Nice, France at 01:42:14 local time on Wednesday 3 September.
Completing the course in two days, eight hours, 41 minutes, and 14 seconds.
After crashing out of the opening leg with damage after a collision with Holcim – PRB shortly after the start in Kiel, Beccaria said the Leg 4 victory went some way towards rewarding the entire team’s hard work to get them back in the race.
Second home, finishing at 02:32:05 local time, was Yoann Richomme’s French entry Team Paprec Arkéa.
Overall race leader – Paul Melihat and his Biotherm team – finished in third place on the leg.
The Ocean Race Europe after Leg 4
Provisional Leaderboard:
1st Biotherm – 41 points
2nd Paprec Arkéa – 29 points
3rd Team Holcim-PRB – 24 *
4th Allagrande Mapei – 19 points
5th Team Malizia – 16 *
6thBe Water Positive – 10 *
7th Team Amaala – 6 *
* No points have been added for Leg 4