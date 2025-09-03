Allagrande Mapei Racing claim a spectacular home victory in Genova

Ambrogio Beccaria’s Italian-flagged entry Allagrande Mapei Racing team win Leg 4 of The Ocean Race Europe.

They pulled off a spectacular home-team victory winning Leg 4 of The Ocean Race 2025 in style in Genova, Italy, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Beccaria and his all-French crew – Thomas Ruyant, Morgan Lagravière and Manon Peyre – finished the 600-nautical mile leg from Nice, France at 01:42:14 local time on Wednesday 3 September.

Completing the course in two days, eight hours, 41 minutes, and 14 seconds.

After crashing out of the opening leg with damage after a collision with Holcim – PRB shortly after the start in Kiel, Beccaria said the Leg 4 victory went some way towards rewarding the entire team’s hard work to get them back in the race.

Second home, finishing at 02:32:05 local time, was Yoann Richomme’s French entry Team Paprec Arkéa.

Overall race leader – Paul Melihat and his Biotherm team – finished in third place on the leg.

The Ocean Race Europe after Leg 4

Provisional Leaderboard:

1st Biotherm – 41 points

2nd Paprec Arkéa – 29 points

3rd Team Holcim-PRB – 24 *

4th Allagrande Mapei – 19 points

5th Team Malizia – 16 *

6thBe Water Positive – 10 *

7th Team Amaala – 6 *

* No points have been added for Leg 4